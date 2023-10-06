Travis Kelce snubs Taylor Swift for 34th birthday outing

To the dismay of fans, Travis Kelce did not celebrate his 34th birthday with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was nowhere in sight as her rumored new beau Travis Kelce went out for his 34th birthday with his friends.

Kelce was spotted with his pals in a stadium parking lot in Kansas City, as per photos obtained by Page Six.

Kelce and his pals were seen arriving in 4 different vehicles. The Chiefs tight end arrived in his black SUV. His friends then joined him in the SUV and spent an hour there. The NFL star then returned to the training facility.

This comes as a disappointment to fans who anticipated that Kelce would spend his 34th birthday celebrating with Taylor Swift, after she supported him on by attending two of his NFL games since the romance rumors broke out.

During both the games, the Love Story singer put on an animated display, gesturing and celebrating his wins. For the second game, which was played against the Jets, she brought along her whole gang, including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and even Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s appearance at the game strengthened another rumor about the Grammy winner: she’s set to make a cameo appearance in their highly anticipated upcoming MCU installment Deadpool 3.