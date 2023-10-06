 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Kelce snubs Taylor Swift for 34th birthday outing

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

To the dismay of fans, Travis Kelce did not celebrate his 34th birthday with Taylor Swift
To the dismay of fans, Travis Kelce did not celebrate his 34th birthday with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was nowhere in sight as her rumored new beau Travis Kelce went out for his 34th birthday with his friends.

Kelce was spotted with his pals in a stadium parking lot in Kansas City, as per photos obtained by Page Six.

Kelce and his pals were seen arriving in 4 different vehicles. The Chiefs tight end arrived in his black SUV. His friends then joined him in the SUV and spent an hour there. The NFL star then returned to the training facility.

This comes as a disappointment to fans who anticipated that Kelce would spend his 34th birthday celebrating with Taylor Swift, after she supported him on by attending two of his NFL games since the romance rumors broke out.

During both the games, the Love Story singer put on an animated display, gesturing and celebrating his wins. For the second game, which was played against the Jets, she brought along her whole gang, including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and even Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s appearance at the game strengthened another rumor about the Grammy winner: she’s set to make a cameo appearance in their highly anticipated upcoming MCU installment Deadpool 3. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori can’t speak out of turn

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori can’t speak out of turn
Former friend instills fear in Meghan Markle with 'cryptic' message

Former friend instills fear in Meghan Markle with 'cryptic' message

Drake announces year-long music hiatus to battle ‘craziest’ disease video

Drake announces year-long music hiatus to battle ‘craziest’ disease
Kanye West’s wife Bianca can’t stop working out or eat certain food

Kanye West’s wife Bianca can’t stop working out or eat certain food
Prince Harry has ‘patchy’ track record and 'can’t be trusted’

Prince Harry has ‘patchy’ track record and 'can’t be trusted’
Kanye West's made sure Bianca Censori has ‘no mind’ of her own

Kanye West's made sure Bianca Censori has ‘no mind’ of her own
Kendall Jenner breaks the internet with jaw-dropping snaps: Pic

Kendall Jenner breaks the internet with jaw-dropping snaps: Pic
Travis Kelce's mom opens up about son's romance with Taylor Swift: 'It's been a wild ride'

Travis Kelce's mom opens up about son's romance with Taylor Swift: 'It's been a wild ride'
Paris Hilton's memoir takes a new turn

Paris Hilton's memoir takes a new turn
King Charles fears Queen Elizabeth letters will bring ‘shame’ on Royal family

King Charles fears Queen Elizabeth letters will bring ‘shame’ on Royal family
Sophie Turner ready to ‘shatter’ Joe Jonas' ‘squeaky-clean’ rep in divorce battle video

Sophie Turner ready to ‘shatter’ Joe Jonas' ‘squeaky-clean’ rep in divorce battle
Video of Taylor Swift's reaction after breaking heart of a young fan goes viral video

Video of Taylor Swift's reaction after breaking heart of a young fan goes viral