Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over friendship with Jennifer Anniston: ‘I am so lucky’

Gwyneth Paltrow is grateful for her friendship with 'Friends' star Jennifer Anniston

Gwyneth Paltrow just had a heart-to-heart with her fans and got candid about her friendship with Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Anniston.

The Goop founder held an AMA via Instagram Stories on Thursday, where she was asked by a fan if she is friends with The Morning Show star Jennifer Anniston.

In response to the question, she shared a sweet photo that featured Anniston planting a kiss on her cheek and captioned it “Yes I am so lucky.”

The actress and health enthusiast was then asked how she manages to “truly love so many friends,” which she deemed a “sweet question.”

In her response, she began, “I have the best friends in the world and I really do make it a priority to nurture those friendships, because they fill me up so much.”

She also got candid about where that ability comes from, sharing, “I also think it's something I really get from my dad. My dad loved his friends and his relationships, his children, his wife and showed me an example of putting real time in just with the most open, loving heart imaginable.”

“I got it from Bruce Paltrow, and I'm discerning about who I'm friends with but there are a lot of great people in the world, so I'm friends with a lot of them,” Gwyneth Paltrow concluded.