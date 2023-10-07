 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Julia Foxx dishes on Kanye West relationship: “I felt like his little puppet”

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Julia Foxx says she felt weaponized by Kanye West in their six-week long relationship
Julia Foxx says she felt "weaponized" by Kanye West in their six-week long relationship

Model and actress Julia Fox recently opened up about her short-lived romance with Kanye West, shedding light on how she felt "weaponized" during their relationship following West's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Fox explained that she initially believed she could contribute positively to West's challenging situation with Kardashian but “learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet.”

The relationship between Fox, 33, and West, 46, began in 2021, shortly after Kardashian, 42, filed for divorce from West. 

Their time together included a public red carpet appearance at a fashion show in Paris and a birthday celebration where West gifted Fox Hermés Birkin bags. However, by the end of February 2022, their romance had come to an end.

Fox, who is releasing a memoir titled Down the Drain where she touches on her six-week relationship with the Gold Digger rapper, revealed that she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) during their whirlwind romance. 

She expressed her refusal to sign an NDA “on principle” unless it related to a “professional opportunity.”

