Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Harry’s relationship ‘irretrievably broken’

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry’s line of communication is ‘completely broken’, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told The Sun, per GB News, the royal brothers’ line of communication is ‘completely broken.’

Future king Prince William and Harry’s relationship is “irretrievably broken”, he said and added “I’m sure William is full of regret that things are the way they are, as they were once very close.”

However, he said William is also said to be sad over the breakdown of his relationship with Harry, but will not be the one to offer an olive branch.

"They had a very strong bond as brothers and always defended each other.

"But Harry has offered up a betrayal that no brother should put up with."

The royal expert, however, said that their father King Charles is still keeping those channels of communication open, where William isn’t.

