 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is 'not interested' in anyone’s concerns

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is not interested in anyone’s concerns
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is 'not interested' in anyone’s concerns

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has reportedly been shutting out her entire friend group since her marriage.

Revelations about this have been brought to light by a close friend of Censori.

Reportedly, Censori is closing off all communication between her and her friends, pre marriage.

Some of them were even told to “f*** off” during attempts to reach out.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her.

“She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to "f*** off" when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.'”

For those unversed with Censori’s background, she is the daughter of a notorious Australian gangster family, and grew up in an upper-class neighborhood of Melbourne.

Prior to her marriage to Kanye West, many of her friends have also called her a ‘social butterfly’ who was always ‘friends with everyone’. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to follow in footsteps of Victoria, David Beckham

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to follow in footsteps of Victoria, David Beckham
King Charles strikes new deal with Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles strikes new deal with Prince William, Kate Middleton
Royal fans react as Prince William issued stark warning

Royal fans react as Prince William issued stark warning
Bianca Censori 'insecurities' after becoming Kanye West ex Kim Kardashian’s clone revealed

Bianca Censori 'insecurities' after becoming Kanye West ex Kim Kardashian’s clone revealed
Netflix's release date for ‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Everything to know

Netflix's release date for ‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Everything to know
Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumours with new beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumours with new beau Timothée Chalamet
King Charles made a ‘terrible mistake’ regarding Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles made a ‘terrible mistake’ regarding Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
‘Prince William can't be King, Charles is already a great King’ video

‘Prince William can't be King, Charles is already a great King’
Prince William, Harry’s relationship ‘irretrievably broken’ video

Prince William, Harry’s relationship ‘irretrievably broken’
Sophie Turner takes ‘perfect revenge’ on Joe Jonas with Taylor Swift friendship

Sophie Turner takes ‘perfect revenge’ on Joe Jonas with Taylor Swift friendship
Netflix releases complete list of Top 10 Movies & TV Shows

Netflix releases complete list of Top 10 Movies & TV Shows
King Charles still upset over Prince Harry’s ‘betrayal’ video

King Charles still upset over Prince Harry’s ‘betrayal’