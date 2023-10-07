Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is 'not interested' in anyone’s concerns

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has reportedly been shutting out her entire friend group since her marriage.

Revelations about this have been brought to light by a close friend of Censori.

Reportedly, Censori is closing off all communication between her and her friends, pre marriage.

Some of them were even told to “f*** off” during attempts to reach out.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her.

“She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to "f*** off" when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.'”

For those unversed with Censori’s background, she is the daughter of a notorious Australian gangster family, and grew up in an upper-class neighborhood of Melbourne.

Prior to her marriage to Kanye West, many of her friends have also called her a ‘social butterfly’ who was always ‘friends with everyone’.