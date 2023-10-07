Drake's new album 'For All The Dogs' mars with allegations

 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake is riding high on the success of his new album For All The Dogs. However, the rapper's excitement was marred by serious allegations from The Pet Shop Boys and Rye Rye for sampling their tracks sans their permission on his eighth album.

Taking to Twitter, the Pet Shop Boys accused the Drizzy of lifting the chorus of their 1984 track West End Girls.

"Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of 'West End girls' in the track 'All the Parties' on his new album. No credit given or permission requested."

On the other hand, furious Rapper Rye Rye alleged that the Hotline Bling hitmaker sampled her song Shake It to the Ground, which featured Blaqstarr.

"REALLY @Drake MY VOCALS AGAIN? & NO CREDIT? I really wanna be flattered, but I feel like it's trolling ATP. OMG …one of my fave artists doing this. I don't know how to feel anymore, but thank you for reminding me that my 15-year-old vocals are still legendary."

It is pertinent to mention here Drake was previously accused of sampling the same song on his 2022's Currents.

