Taylor Swift ‘100% in it’ with Travis Kelce: ‘He could be the one’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fit each other's description of an ideal partner perfectly

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new relationship might just get serious, as all signs point to it. Sources have revealed the NFL jock has won the singer’s heart and “checks all the boxes” to be “The One.”

Swift "was surprisingly attracted to Travis’ all-American jock vibe. She likes everything about him: his swagger, his sense of humor, his taste in clothes and music," revealed a tipster to OK Magazine.

"Yes, it’s way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One,” said the insider.

The source also revealed what makes the two-time Super Bowl-winning Travis Kelce the ideal partner for the Grammy winner.

“He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn’t even know she had. He’s the whole package for her, and she’s 100 percent in it."

What makes the football star perfect for the beloved singer is that "he’s not intimidated by her fame."

Previous statements by the NFL star also go to show that Taylor Swift is the perfect woman for him. He revealed on his dating show Catching Kelce that the perfect woman for him would “fit into all aspects of my life. And who will get along with my teammates and their wives.”

Taylor more than fits this description as she attended both of his recent NFL games. In the first game, the singer was seen vibing with his mom, and in the second game, she brought her whole squad, which included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and even Hugh Jackman.

Travis praised the Love Story singer’s efforts on his podcast: "Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”