 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift ‘100% in it’ with Travis Kelce: ‘He could be the one’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fit each others description of an ideal partner perfectly
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fit each other's description of an ideal partner perfectly 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new relationship might just get serious, as all signs point to it. Sources have revealed the NFL jock has won the singer’s heart and “checks all the boxes” to be “The One.”

Swift "was surprisingly attracted to Travis’ all-American jock vibe. She likes everything about him: his swagger, his sense of humor, his taste in clothes and music," revealed a tipster to OK Magazine.

"Yes, it’s way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One,” said the insider.

The source also revealed what makes the two-time Super Bowl-winning Travis Kelce the ideal partner for the Grammy winner.

“He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn’t even know she had. He’s the whole package for her, and she’s 100 percent in it."

What makes the football star perfect for the beloved singer is that "he’s not intimidated by her fame."

Previous statements by the NFL star also go to show that Taylor Swift is the perfect woman for him. He revealed on his dating show Catching Kelce that the perfect woman for him would “fit into all aspects of my life. And who will get along with my teammates and their wives.”

Taylor more than fits this description as she attended both of his recent NFL games. In the first game, the singer was seen vibing with his mom, and in the second game, she brought her whole squad, which included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and even Hugh Jackman.

Travis praised the Love Story singer’s efforts on his podcast: "Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West snaps at Kim Kardashian over her ‘lack of support’: Watch leaked video video

Kanye West snaps at Kim Kardashian over her ‘lack of support’: Watch leaked video
Prince Andrew will have to give in to King Charles' demand

Prince Andrew will have to give in to King Charles' demand

Netflix releases first-look images of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 3

Netflix releases first-look images of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 3
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner fought over Ben Affleck on text messages

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner fought over Ben Affleck on text messages
Prince William lives a headache ‘every day’ of his life video

Prince William lives a headache ‘every day’ of his life
Drake's new album 'For All The Dogs' mars with allegations

Drake's new album 'For All The Dogs' mars with allegations
10 Best K Drama thrillers to binge watch on Netflix: Check the list

10 Best K Drama thrillers to binge watch on Netflix: Check the list

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to follow in footsteps of Victoria, David Beckham

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to follow in footsteps of Victoria, David Beckham
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is 'not interested' in anyone’s concerns

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is 'not interested' in anyone’s concerns
King Charles strikes new deal with Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles strikes new deal with Prince William, Kate Middleton
Royal fans react as Prince William issued stark warning

Royal fans react as Prince William issued stark warning
Bianca Censori 'insecurities' after becoming Kanye West ex Kim Kardashian’s clone revealed

Bianca Censori 'insecurities' after becoming Kanye West ex Kim Kardashian’s clone revealed