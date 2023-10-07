Kanye West snaps at Kim Kardashian over her ‘lack of support’: Watch leaked video

File Footage

Kanye West snapped at Kim Kardashian at the time they were still married over her “lack of support,” a video of which was leaked online.



A clip from the unreleased documentary over the controversial rapper’s life has been leaked online and making rounds on the internet, featuring Ye going off on his then-wife.

The video, going viral on X (formerly Twitter) shows Kanye on call with Kim as he sits on the passenger seat of a car, ranting about her lack of support for him.

“When I say these things to pump myself up, you as my wife when I’m pumping myself up, I would love it if you were like ‘Yes babe, you the s**t”, instead of when I have to stand up for myself you’re like “Why do you sound like that, you’re narcissistic,’” Kanye confronts Kim Kardashian.

He added, "That be that type of s**t where a Floyd Mayweather could never have that and be the champion of the world. Ye needs f*****g pumping up not putting down.”

In an effort to calm him down, Kim agreed with her husband, who happens to have bipolar disorder, and said, “I totally get it, I need to work on it.”

“OK. I appreciate it,” Kanye responded, adding, “I think you’re doing better at it.”