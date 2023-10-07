Prince Andrew will have to give in to King Charles' demand

A report in express.co.uk has contradicted a GB news report that King Charles has allowed Prince Andrew to remain in the Royal Lodge after a breakthrough in negotiations between the two brothers.

Citing insiders, the publication wrote, "Prince Andrew is unlikely to be allowed to stay at Royal Lodge indefinitely despite coming to an agreement with King Charles over his living arrangements."

The Duke of York fell out of favor with his family after he was caught in a sex scandal.

The sources also dismissed a report that the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth would be allowed to stay indefinitely at his 30-room royal mansion.

The Duke of York has already spent £200,000 on repairing the roof of the Royal Lodge which was described as an "interim payment" to secure the agreement with the King.

The King and his brother met in August to thrash out the details of the deal according to royal sources.

The Royal Lodge needs urgent repairs and the monarch wanted assurances that Andrew could fund the necessary work before allowing him to remain at the property.

King Charles had been trying to move his brother out of the Royal Lodge and wanted him to move to the smaller Frogmore Castle, the former London home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.