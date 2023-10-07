 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Prince Harry will never again be ‘permitted’ on Buckingham Palace furniture

Prince Harry has just come under fire for lacking any standing with King Charles in the UK, and this comes amid allegations that he may never again be allowed on Buckingham Palace furniture ever again.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions.

Everything has been shared during Ms Elser’s piece for News.com.au.

In it she refenced one of King Charles’ newest decisions and said, “Generally when it comes to presents, the royal family has only a few sorts they ever give, one of which lend themselves to some hapless aide having to bother wrapping them: Horses, dogs, gag gifts (like the singing Big Mouth Billy Bass that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex famously once gave his Granny), more horses, and titles.”

“And getting a new one of the latter is generally a cause for celebration, a jolly present for a jolly occasion like a wedding or managing to make it to 30-years of royal duty and not once yelling at a snotty second-grader at a newly-opened Scout Hall when one has a dashed hangover.”

“But Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex? They have, reportedly, gotten a new ‘title’ from King Charles but it is no cause to pop the Krug and has definitely not been handed out in recognition of their service to crown, country or the cottage industries of the Cotswolds,” Ms Elser added.

“Rather, the Sussexes have been earnt the label of the ‘Others’ in a big royal reshuffle”.

Before concluding she also called it “a sobriquet which makes it sound like they will never again be permitted on the furniture in Buckingham Palace’s Good Rooms.”

