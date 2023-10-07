 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’

File Footage

King Charles’ decision to parade around ‘Lord Muck’ in the world has just been called out.

Revelations of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon the hypocritical differences between the treatment Prince Andrew enjoys over Prince Harry.

It started by saying, “This inconsistency on His Majesty’s part, this two-track approach to Andrew and the Sussexes, The Firm’s biggest headaches, is just bad news, full stop, the end.”

“Andrew might still be a part of the actual family but that does not mean the King should be parading him about in front of the cameras with William and Kate or letting him continue to live like Lord Muck in an enormous pile the size of a modest hotel.”

Ms Elser also went on to say, “If there is one rule for Harry and Meghan, all cold shoulders and ‘no room at the inn’ type official emails to Montecito, then the same standard should apply to the Duke of Yuck.”

“Or conversely, Charles should offer the Sussexes some sort of clemency Andrew is now enjoying,” she also chimed in to say before concluding.

