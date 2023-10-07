 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Kanye West, Bianca Censori spend 45 minutes with fan in Italian restaurant

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori left fans delighted at a local Italian restaurant
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori left fans delighted at a local Italian restaurant 

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori delighted a group of fans in Italy as he joined them at Starbucks and spent 45 minutes with them.

In the video shared by the excited fan, the Gold Digger rapper attempted to keep a low profile by covering his face with a hood, while his wife was seen in her usual skin-tight overalls.

The video begins with the girl spotting the couple at a local Starbucks. She then rushes inside and gives a glimpse of Kanye sitting in a chair and using his phone.

A friend of the girl then joins her in the clip and says: “Kanye has asked if he can sit with me, with me! I was sitting for the past 45 minutes with Kanye West.”

In another clip, the rapper can be seen standing and drinking something as his wife stands at the counter.


This comes after the rapper’s marriage with the Yeezy architect, 28, was recently confirmed by legal documents obtained by Daily Mail.

The document was classified as “confidential” and filed under their full names, Bianca Censori and just Ye for Kanye West as he had changed his official name to Ye in 2021. 

