 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles reveals new title for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

King Charles reveals new title for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles reveals new title for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 

After snatching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off of their HRH titles, King Charles has now given them a new title, as per recent reports.

The new monarch has seemingly told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex their actual place in his life and in the Royal family setting by placing them under the category of “Others.”

As per Daily Mail, a source spilt to royal expert Ephraim Hardcast that Charles has created new categories for the members of the Royal family, resetting Queen Elizabeth’s concept of the “Family Firm.”

Charles’ new classifications for his family are as mentioned; Senior Royals, Working Royals, Non-Working Royals and Others, the report revealed.

Apart from Harry and Meghan, the title of “Others” also includes King’s disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, the source alleged.

As per royal commentator Daniela Elser, not putting Harry and Meghan under the category of “non-working royals” says a lot to the California-based Royal couple about their real place in the British royal family.

“Say what you will about Harry and Meghan, and I’m paid to, but they have never, ever palled around with a convicted sex offender or come to a financial settlement with someone who has accused them of multiple counts of sexual assault in a civil court,” she penned for news.com.au.

It is “a sobriquet which makes it sound like they will never again be permitted on the furniture in Buckingham Palace’s Good Rooms,” she said of Harry and Meghan.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth believed Meghan ‘trapped’ Harry into ‘marrying too soon’

Queen Elizabeth believed Meghan ‘trapped’ Harry into ‘marrying too soon’
Doja Cat lands in hot water AGAIN with Sam Hyde photo on jumper

Doja Cat lands in hot water AGAIN with Sam Hyde photo on jumper

Prince Harry is looking worse than the ‘disgraced ducal potato’

Prince Harry is looking worse than the ‘disgraced ducal potato’
Queen Elizabeth could still make Charles look ‘bad’ over Princess Diana divorce

Queen Elizabeth could still make Charles look ‘bad’ over Princess Diana divorce
Prince Harry will never again be ‘permitted’ on Buckingham Palace furniture

Prince Harry will never again be ‘permitted’ on Buckingham Palace furniture
Robert Pattinson once evaded question about Suki Waterhouse's romance

Robert Pattinson once evaded question about Suki Waterhouse's romance
Alec Baldwin contracts to be handed over to court

Alec Baldwin contracts to be handed over to court
Robert Downey Jr. shares sweet motherly tribute to Scarlett Johansson

Robert Downey Jr. shares sweet motherly tribute to Scarlett Johansson
King Charles’ hard rest is a ‘joke’: ‘God help us’

King Charles’ hard rest is a ‘joke’: ‘God help us’
Kanye West, Bianca Censori spend 45 minutes with fan in Italian restaurant

Kanye West, Bianca Censori spend 45 minutes with fan in Italian restaurant
After insulting Eminem's daughter, MGK receives advice on how to treat women

After insulting Eminem's daughter, MGK receives advice on how to treat women
Kanye West snaps at Kim Kardashian over her ‘lack of support’: Watch leaked video video

Kanye West snaps at Kim Kardashian over her ‘lack of support’: Watch leaked video