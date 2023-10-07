King Charles reveals new title for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

After snatching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off of their HRH titles, King Charles has now given them a new title, as per recent reports.



The new monarch has seemingly told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex their actual place in his life and in the Royal family setting by placing them under the category of “Others.”

As per Daily Mail, a source spilt to royal expert Ephraim Hardcast that Charles has created new categories for the members of the Royal family, resetting Queen Elizabeth’s concept of the “Family Firm.”

Charles’ new classifications for his family are as mentioned; Senior Royals, Working Royals, Non-Working Royals and Others, the report revealed.

Apart from Harry and Meghan, the title of “Others” also includes King’s disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, the source alleged.

As per royal commentator Daniela Elser, not putting Harry and Meghan under the category of “non-working royals” says a lot to the California-based Royal couple about their real place in the British royal family.

“Say what you will about Harry and Meghan, and I’m paid to, but they have never, ever palled around with a convicted sex offender or come to a financial settlement with someone who has accused them of multiple counts of sexual assault in a civil court,” she penned for news.com.au.

It is “a sobriquet which makes it sound like they will never again be permitted on the furniture in Buckingham Palace’s Good Rooms,” she said of Harry and Meghan.