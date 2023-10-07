Alec Baldwin contracts to be handed over to court

Producers of the movie "Rust" must hand over documents including Alec Baldwin´s financial contracts, a judge ruled Friday, as prosecutors investigate the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the low-budget Western in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Manslaughter charges against Baldwin -- an actor and producer on the film -- were dropped in April, and the court hearing Friday concerned an ongoing separate case against the movie´s armorer.

But prosecutors could still refile charges against Baldwin in the future, and told a judge Friday that information including how "Mr Baldwin himself benefits financially from keeping production costs low" could be relevant.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey also accused producers of having "intervened, interfered or obstructed the criminal investigation" since the day of the fatal shooting.

Abigail Wolberg, a lawyer for the producers, told the judge that documents detailing "how Alec Baldwin was paid" were irrelevant to the case against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer, and burdensome in terms of time and money.

The producers´ petition said the request from prosecutors for financial documents and private correspondence was "an obvious phishing expedition."

But Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled the producers must turn over the documents by October 20.

Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering charges.

A lawyer representing Gutierrez-Reed said Friday that any documents shedding light on why his client had been denied more time to train actors including Baldwin in on-set use of firearms "could be quite important."

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any responsibility for the shooting. He and fellow producers are facing multiple civil proceedings over the death.