Alkhidmat Foundation wins ‘Height Rescue Challenge’

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan's team receives trophy. — Alkhidmat Foundation

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan won the top position in the 'Height Rescue Challenge' category during the 12th National Rescue Challenge organised by Rescue 1122.

19 rescue teams from various regions including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as representatives from the police, NGOs, and universities, participated in the competition.

Rescue officials of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan demonstrate their skills during the competition. — Alkhidmat Foundation

International delegations from Turkey, Palestine, Oman, and Sri Lanka attended the closing ceremony of the event.

"An 18-member team of the Alkhidmat Foundation demonstrated their skills in diverse rescue categories, including height rescue, deep well rescue, water rescue, swimming, trauma, and medical emergency," a statement from the NGO said.

Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer extended gratitude to the Alkhidmat team and emphasised that the National Rescue Challenge aimed to enhance emergency cooperation among services across the nation, establishing uniform standards for emergency responses.

Such competitions contribute to elevating the professional skills of rescuers, equipping them to effectively address challenges in emergencies and disasters, he added.

On his part, Alkhidmat’s Vice President Syed Ihsanullah Waqas lauded the organisation's Disaster Management Program, which stands as a "hallmark of their commitment to aiding communities during sudden calamities and accidents in Pakistan".

He acknowledged the frontline role played by Alkhidmat’s rescuers and volunteers in assisting distressed individuals.