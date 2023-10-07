Robert Pattinson once evaded question about Suki Waterhouse's romance

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are a power couple in Hollywood. But the pair for years remained under the radar, dodging questions over their reported five years-long relationship.



In a similar fashion, the Twilight alum reluctantly responded to the question about his girlfriend in The Sunday Times interview in 2019.

Responding evasive to the explicit question about the Daisy Jones & The Six star, the 37-year-old said, "Do I have to?"

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," the Batman actor added. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better."

The heartthrob actor further explained, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo."



Adding, "The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away, and you'll go completely mad."

Three years later, meanwhile, Robert and Suki decided to go official by attending the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection show in Cairo, Egypt.