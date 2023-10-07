 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson once evaded question about Suki Waterhouse's romance

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Robert Pattinson once evaded question about Suki Waterhouses romance
Robert Pattinson once evaded question about Suki Waterhouse's romance

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are a power couple in Hollywood. But the pair for years remained under the radar, dodging questions over their reported five years-long relationship.

In a similar fashion, the Twilight alum reluctantly responded to the question about his girlfriend in The Sunday Times interview in 2019.

Responding evasive to the explicit question about the Daisy Jones & The Six star, the 37-year-old said, "Do I have to?"

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," the Batman actor added. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better."

The heartthrob actor further explained, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo."

Adding, "The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away, and you'll go completely mad."

Three years later, meanwhile, Robert and Suki decided to go official by attending the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection show in Cairo, Egypt.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth believed Meghan ‘trapped’ Harry into ‘marrying too soon’

Queen Elizabeth believed Meghan ‘trapped’ Harry into ‘marrying too soon’
Doja Cat lands in hot water AGAIN with Sam Hyde photo on jumper

Doja Cat lands in hot water AGAIN with Sam Hyde photo on jumper

Prince Harry is looking worse than the ‘disgraced ducal potato’

Prince Harry is looking worse than the ‘disgraced ducal potato’
Queen Elizabeth could still make Charles look ‘bad’ over Princess Diana divorce

Queen Elizabeth could still make Charles look ‘bad’ over Princess Diana divorce
Prince Harry will never again be ‘permitted’ on Buckingham Palace furniture

Prince Harry will never again be ‘permitted’ on Buckingham Palace furniture
Alec Baldwin contracts to be handed over to court

Alec Baldwin contracts to be handed over to court
King Charles reveals new title for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles reveals new title for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Robert Downey Jr. shares sweet motherly tribute to Scarlett Johansson

Robert Downey Jr. shares sweet motherly tribute to Scarlett Johansson
King Charles’ hard rest is a ‘joke’: ‘God help us’

King Charles’ hard rest is a ‘joke’: ‘God help us’
Kanye West, Bianca Censori spend 45 minutes with fan in Italian restaurant

Kanye West, Bianca Censori spend 45 minutes with fan in Italian restaurant
After insulting Eminem's daughter, MGK receives advice on how to treat women

After insulting Eminem's daughter, MGK receives advice on how to treat women
Kanye West snaps at Kim Kardashian over her ‘lack of support’: Watch leaked video video

Kanye West snaps at Kim Kardashian over her ‘lack of support’: Watch leaked video