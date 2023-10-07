King Charles 'tempted' to destroy Queen Elizabeth II scandalous diary for 'reputation'

King Charles III is adamant on having his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s secret diary hidden to save face from shame.



The papers, which reportedly have an account of Queen’s thoughts Megxit, Prince Andrew’s sex scandal and the fall out of Charles, Diana marriage.

“Charles knows the papers are full of bombshells, and he’s relying on Paul to make sure some of them never see the light of day,” a source told In Touch Weekly

They also added that the diaries “could seriously threaten the monarchy’s image. So the palace definitely doesn’t want certain things made known to the public.”

“He must be tempted to get rid of anything that will tarnish her memory or bring more shame on the family,” the insider said of Charles.

They added: "Queen Elizabeth was one of the most important figures of the 20th century, and her papers are of immeasurable historical value.

