Elon Musk’s father thinks moms ‘essential’ to kids amid custody battle with Grimes

Elon Musk's father doesn't think a man living with his kids constitutes a family

As Elon Musk and his ex Grimes begin a contentious custody battle, the billionaire’s father has spoken his mind about the value of a mother for children.

Although it seems that Elon is walking in her father’s footsteps by raising his children himself after separating from his partner, Errol Musk, 77, doesn’t seem to agree with his approach.

“A woman is a very essential part of a home, a woman is the center of the home. The mother is the sun and the rest of the family are the planets,” said Errol, emphasizing the importance of a mother for children.

“If a father went away for a few weeks, it would make no difference, but a woman is essential,” he added, per Page Six.

He even went as far as to claim that there is no family without a mother, saying, “A father and two sons living together is not really a family, it’s just three men; a mother and two sons is a family.”

Elon and Grimes have filed lawsuits in Texas and California, to battle for custody of their son X, 3 (whom Elon considers his protege), and daughter Exa, and son Techno, both 1.