 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk’s father thinks moms ‘essential’ to kids amid custody battle with Grimes

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Elon Musks father doesnt think a man living with his kids constitutes a family
Elon Musk's father doesn't think a man living with his kids constitutes a family 

As Elon Musk and his ex Grimes begin a contentious custody battle, the billionaire’s father has spoken his mind about the value of a mother for children.

Although it seems that Elon is walking in her father’s footsteps by raising his children himself after separating from his partner, Errol Musk, 77, doesn’t seem to agree with his approach.

“A woman is a very essential part of a home, a woman is the center of the home. The mother is the sun and the rest of the family are the planets,” said Errol, emphasizing the importance of a mother for children.

“If a father went away for a few weeks, it would make no difference, but a woman is essential,” he added, per Page Six.

He even went as far as to claim that there is no family without a mother, saying, “A father and two sons living together is not really a family, it’s just three men; a mother and two sons is a family.”

Elon and Grimes have filed lawsuits in Texas and California, to battle for custody of their son X, 3 (whom Elon considers his protege), and daughter Exa, and son Techno, both 1.

More From Entertainment:

Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77

Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family
King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’ video

King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’
Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet video

Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet
Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori? video

Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori?
Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Meghan Markle cannot use 'all money in world' to get 'PR makeover' video

Meghan Markle cannot use 'all money in world' to get 'PR makeover'
Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match

Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match
King Charles has little appetite for ‘headaches’ video

King Charles has little appetite for ‘headaches’
King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation

King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training