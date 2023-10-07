Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded 'loose canons' that can still spill more Royal Family secrets

Royal Family historians think Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are “loose canons” to the Royal Family with more memoirs set to come out.

In comparison, Prince Andrew, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019, seems more of a “loyalist” and “less of a problem.”

"Harry is a loose cannon and Meghan even more so. They both have more books coming,” said Royal Family expert Andrew Lownie to The Daily Beast.

Lownie, who has a biography on Prince Andrew coming out next year, continued, "Andrew has been loyal to a certain extent. He’s made some implicit threats, and things have been floated about books and TV interviews, but ultimately he is a loyalist.”

Comparing the two estranged princes, he argued that Prince Andrew doesn’t pose much of a problem to the royals as he hasn’t spilled their secrets, whereas Prince Harry dropped bombshells in his memoir Spare.

"Andrew is less of a problem than Harry. He may become more of a problem, especially when my book comes out because I think there will be things in there that will rock the boat.”

"But he’s not been rude about Camilla. He’s not set out to destabilize the monarchy. He hasn’t spilled secrets," he added.