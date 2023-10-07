Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77

'The Deep Blue Sea' director Terance Davies died peacefully at his home

Renowned filmmaker Terence Davies passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 7, 2023, after a brief illness, as confirmed by his manager, John Taylor.

Davies, born in Liverpool, had a remarkable career in cinema, leaving a lasting impact with his distinctive body of work.

Before venturing into the world of cinema, Davies spent a decade working as a shipping office clerk and a book-keeper in an accountancy firm.

His journey into filmmaking began when he enrolled at the Coventry Drama School in 1973, a pivotal moment that set the stage for his illustrious career.

Davies gained international recognition when he won the Cannes International Critics Prize for Distant Voices, Still Lives, a poignant film that drew from his memories of life in 1940s and 1950s Liverpool. This was just the beginning of a remarkable journey that saw him craft numerous feature films.

Among his notable works are adaptations like The House of Mirth (2000), based on Edith Wharton's novel and featuring Gillian Anderson, as well as The Deep Blue Sea (2011), an adaptation of Terence Rattigan's play starring Rachel Weisz.

Davies's cinematic legacy continued to flourish in recent years with projects like Benediction, a Netflix drama depicting the life of English poet Siegfried Sassoon, led by Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi, and also featuring the late Julian Sands.