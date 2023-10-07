Madonna's new videos shock fans

Madonna's fans are expressing concern after the singer's new videos appeared online.

The singer was hospitalized in June with a serious bacterial infection and spent several days in ICU.

She is currently preparing for her world tour that was rescheduled due to her issues.

"Jesus what happened to her," one fan commented. Another wrote: "Her lips look painful," said a fan while commenting on her recent videos.

Another said, "People need to stop injecting their faces.".

A third wrote: "She’s got the wrong doctor giving her filler in the wrong places - all that money and she can’t get it right.