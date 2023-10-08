 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Maya Jama goes Instagram official with Stormzy

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Stormzy and Maya Jama have now gone official in their relationship months after sparking rumours of their rekindled romance. Maya confirmed that her romance was back on with Stormzy via an Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Television presenter posted a video clip featuring the rapper meeting her after she returned from Fiji after filming Love Island Games.

The video showed herself walking through a car park and approaching Stormzy, who was carrying a photo of his beloved partner as he waited for her alongside his luxury car.

The video saw the hitmaker also holding a cardboard sign with "Maya Jama #1 fan" written on it.

Earlier, the couple heated their romance rumours when they were spotted strolling hand-in-hand in Greece back in August 2023.

Maya Jama and Stormzy have rekindled their romance, as the couple previously split in 2019 after dating for four years.

According to The Sun, a source revealed to the publication that the rapper wants to settle down and start a family with Maya. He reportedly wants to make the television personality his wife for life. 

