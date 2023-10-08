Farrell lauds team as Ireland eye historic Rugby World Cup semi vs New Zealand

Ireland's rugby head coach, Andy Farrell, expressed his satisfaction with his team's progress as they secured a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Despite a dominant victory over Scotland in their final pool match, Farrell acknowledged that Ireland have not yet played their best rugby but remains confident about their upcoming clash against New Zealand.



Ireland secured their place in the quarter-finals with an emphatic 36-14 victory over Scotland, extending their winning streak to 17 consecutive games. Despite facing sustained pressure from the Scots, Ireland displayed clinical play and solid defense, key factors in their success.



A rematch with three-time World Cup winners, the All Blacks, awaits Ireland in the quarter-finals. Farrell acknowledged the challenge posed by New Zealand, emphasising the team's respect for their formidable opponents.



He expressed his hope that the All Blacks would need to be at their best to overcome Ireland.

Ireland face injury concerns as pivotal players, Mack Hansen, James Lowe, and James Ryan, suffer from various issues. The team will assess their conditions before the crucial quarter-final match.



Ireland's vocal supporters significantly outnumbered the Scottish fans, creating a vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of their earlier victory over South Africa in the same stadium.

Farrell emphasized the importance of playing for their dedicated fanbase.



Ireland's inspirational captain, Johnny Sexton, credited Farrell for the team's 17-match winning streak. He highlighted the lessons learned during their tour to New Zealand and their Six Nations Grand Slam victory as crucial factors in their current success.

Sexton looks to end his stellar career on a high note, aiming to overcome the All Blacks' challenge and avoid the disappointment of their 2019 defeat.



As Ireland prepares for their quarter-final encounter with New Zealand, the team remains focused on their goals and eager to continue their impressive journey in the Rugby World Cup.