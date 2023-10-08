 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Priyanka Chopra stuck amid Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce drama: insider

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Priyanka Chopra stuck amid Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce drama

Priyanka Chopra reportedly found herself in a rift to pick sides amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce.

A source told Life & Style Magazine that Priyanka, who is married to Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, is close with the Game of Thrones star.

The 41-year-old Bollywood actress is having a tough time supporting Sophie and her two daughters Willa and Delphine, according to the tipster.

They said, "Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess.”

The source added that Priyanka "loves" Sophie and her nieces, "She doesn't want to do anything to jeopardise them being in her life."

Moreover, the insider revealed that Sophie and Joe also planned to move to London with Priyanka and Nick.

The revelation comes after the 27-year-old actress accused Joe of denying their plan to move to England. She sued the Jonas Brothers member for ‘abducting’ their daughters and withholding their passports.

For now, the pair has mutually decided to keep their children in New York as their divorce pretrial begins. 

