Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares his views about film ‘The Creator’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to release of ‘The Creator’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal biographer Omid Scobie has expressed his views after watching sci-fi thriller ‘The Creator’.



The film, produced and directed by Gareth Edwards, was released in theatres on September 29.

It stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles (in her film debut).

Commenting on the official trailer of the film, the author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan, tweeted “Wowow. I was not expecting this to be so damn good. One of the best sci-fi movies I’ve seen in years. The ending absolutely broke me.”

The 20th century sci-fi thriller "The Creator" is of-the-moment setting: a world where humans are at war with artificial intelligence.

John David Washington plays a special agent sent to kill the titular Creator.