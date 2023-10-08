 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares his views about film ‘The Creator’

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to release of ‘The Creator’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal biographer Omid Scobie has expressed his views after watching sci-fi thriller ‘The Creator’.

The film, produced and directed by Gareth Edwards, was released in theatres on September 29.

It stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles (in her film debut).

Commenting on the official trailer of the film, the author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan, tweeted “Wowow. I was not expecting this to be so damn good. One of the best sci-fi movies I’ve seen in years. The ending absolutely broke me.”

The 20th century sci-fi thriller "The Creator" is of-the-moment setting: a world where humans are at war with artificial intelligence.

John David Washington plays a special agent sent to kill the titular Creator. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton receives praises over latest decision video

Kate Middleton receives praises over latest decision
Meghan Markle leaves Prince William concerned yet again

Meghan Markle leaves Prince William concerned yet again
Julie Bowen wishes Taylor Swift 'was her friend' during 2018 divorce

Julie Bowen wishes Taylor Swift 'was her friend' during 2018 divorce
Priyanka Chopra stuck amid Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce drama: insider

Priyanka Chopra stuck amid Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce drama: insider
Caitlyn Jenner reveals future plans on finding love: 'I don't feel alone'

Caitlyn Jenner reveals future plans on finding love: 'I don't feel alone'
Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Wilde for 'dig' at Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Wilde for 'dig' at Travis Kelce romance
Top 5 Netflix comedy shows: An ultimate laughter prescription

Top 5 Netflix comedy shows: An ultimate laughter prescription
Travis Barker risks missing son's birth - Will he make it? video

Travis Barker risks missing son's birth - Will he make it?
Prince William vs. Prince Harry: Who would win a boxing fight? AI answers

Prince William vs. Prince Harry: Who would win a boxing fight? AI answers
Drake's heartfelt gesture towards fans wins hearts

Drake's heartfelt gesture towards fans wins hearts
Caitlyn Jenner says she felt 'love at first sight' for Kris Jenner: 'I was infatuated'

Caitlyn Jenner says she felt 'love at first sight' for Kris Jenner: 'I was infatuated'
Drake responds to Joe Budden's diss: 'A quitter giving advice on success' video

Drake responds to Joe Budden's diss: 'A quitter giving advice on success'