Kate Middleton receives praises over latest decision

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received praises over her latest decision as mother after she decided not to travel with Prince William to Singapore for upcoming Earthshot Awards.



The Daily Express quoted royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams as saying that Kate and William’s this decision will ultimately be viewed positively, as they are putting their children first.

The royal expert said, “William and Catherine attended the last two Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremonies in London and Boston together. It’s understood she wants to be with George because of his exams and it will be appreciated that the Waleses want to set an example of good parenting, that will be totally understood.”

He further said the award is a remarkable achievement. “Prince William, whose ratings are extremely high both here and in the United States, will be there and hopefully they will be together at next year’s Ceremony."

Earlier, royal expert Matt Wilkinson had tweeted, “The Princess is not joining William in Singapore for Earthshot Prize next month because she is helping George prepare for his exams.”

Matt’s remarks came after Kate Middleton disclosed that she has been assisting her elder son Prince George with Maths revision ahead of his exams while speaking to pupils at Fitzalan High School in Cardiff last week.