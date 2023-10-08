Kate Middleton, Prince William will never reconcile with Meghan Markle, Harry?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William will never reconcile with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a royal source has claimed.



Royal expert Tom Quinn, citing a royal source, told Daily Express US that rift between royal couples will "never be healed."

The author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, said the palace insiders told him that Kate and William’s feud with Meghan Markle and Harry is “never really going to be healed."

Archie and Lilibet parent's relationship with the royal family further strained following the release of their Netflix documentary and Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

Earlier, speaking to US Weekly, per Daily Express UK, a source claimed Prince William wants his relationship with Harry to improve, “but they’re not speaking right now."

The publication further claimed that despite Harry and William's strained relationship, the future king is keen to build bridges.

However, the insider said: "So when that will happen is still uncertain."

On the other hand, the insider had claimed Kate Middleton has no desire to communicate with the California-based royal couple.