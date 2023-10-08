Myleene Klass recounts ‘uncomfortable’ advance by Russell Brand

Myleene Klass emphasizes the importance of listening to your guts in 'uncomfortable' situations

Myleene Klass has revealed she once received an unwanted advance from Russel Brand, who is currently under investigation for sexual assault complaints.

Opening up about the incident, she shared that she wasn’t single at the time so she rejected the Forgetting Sarah Marshall alum’s advance.

The singer, 45, then went on to urge people to pay attention to their gut feelings and get out of situations that feel “uncomfortable.”

“I can't say too much about it,” she told The Sun. “But if you are uncomfortable and your instinct says no, get out of there.”

Brand was accused of sexual assault, rape and predatory behavior nearly a month ago. Five women made the accusations and alleged that the incidents took place between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was doing movies and shows in Hollywood.

Brand pre-emptively denied the accusations in a video shared on his social media handles. He alleged that he is being targeted by the media as he has been growing as a media figure through his socials.

The report containing the accusations was published by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand is currently being investigated by the BBC, Channel 4 and production firm Banijay as well as the Met Police and Thames Valley police.