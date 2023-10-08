Travis Kelce's popularity shoots after Taylor Swift 'romance': Read how

Since Travis Kelce's reported romantic links with Taylor Swift surfaced—the NFL’s tight end popularity soared to the point that he ranked at the third spot for the most searched individuals in the U.S. for the last two weeks.

According to Marca, the Kansas City Chiefs star was the third-most searched person in the country, only behind Beyonce and his alleged partner.

Meanwhile, to ascertain the 12-time Grammy winner’s currency among the populace, listen to The Night at the Museum filmmaker’s reaction when he joined the megastar with other celebrity friends to the 33-year-old’s game in New Jersey on October 1.

Sharing his astonishing response to the reception he received, mainly due to Taylor, he told Variety, “It’s almost depressing, by the way,” the Canadian director continued. “I can make 50 more hit movies and shows, and I'll still be known as the guy in the orange suede jacket going to the Chiefs-Jets game with Taylor and others.”

Admiring Taylor’s wild popularity, Shawn said, “Very fun night but definitely, I’ve known famous people, but Taylor is definitely a culture magnet unlike anything I’ve seen.”