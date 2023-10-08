Meghan Markle is failing to create even a spark

Meghan Markle’s inability to set the charity world on fire has just come under fire, as experts believe she lacks the ability to ‘create any sort of spark’.

Revelations about this have been revealed by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she touched on the couple’s impact on the charity world and said, “The Archewell Foundation has, thus far, failed to set the charity world on fire. Hell, it has barely even created much of a spark.”

“Since fleeing Palace-dom to feel their feelings and be paid to do so, their charity engagements have seen them stage quasi-royal outings, often with a photographer in tow (a 2020 Los Angeles charity drive; a LA preschool, a LA war graves cemetery).”

They have also been known to “hold Very Important Meetings (the World Health Organisation, the United Nations) despite their total lack of official roles anymore”.

Not to mention the occational bid “discuss mental health with the kids (appearing on the Teenager Therapy podcast in 2020; meeting with local youth group, AHA! Santa Barbara in May).”

In light of all of this Ms Elser branded the upcoming event on October 10th an “inflection point in this tale.”

She even went on to add, “if Harry and Meghan can pull off a great event, then it could help reframe them in the public imagination after what has seemed like an interminable stretch of Sussex navel-gazing and on-camera kvetching.”