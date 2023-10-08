 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

US likely to announce military aid to Israel as conflict enters second day

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at Natos headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021.—Reuters
  • Blinken says United States considering Israel's aid requests.
  • Adds “working overtime” to verify missing, dead Americans.
  • Israel claims 600 deaths, Palestine confirms 370 martyrdoms. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States is considering Israel's aid requests and the announcement of new military aid to Israel is expected by night. 

He added that there was no evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks on Israel.

Blanken said that severe fighting continues in Gaza and that the US is considering Israel's aid requests. The announcement of new military aid to Israel is expected by Sunday night, he added.

As many as 370 Palestinians have been martyred in aerial bombing by Israeli jets on the residential areas in the besieged Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, with the Jerusalem press office on Sunday claiming over 600 lives on its side during the conflict´s worst escalation in decades.

The health ministry of the Palestinian authority said at least 370 Palestinians have been martyred, including 20 children, and nearly 2,000 wounded by Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Saturday.

Blinken added that the US is “working overtime” to verify reports of missing and dead Americans overseas after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel.

“We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we’re working to verify those reports,” Blinken told CNN.

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen a significant escalation, with Hamas launching a major attack on Israel, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza, leading to multiple casualties and widespread destruction. This event marks a notable breach of Israeli territory by Hamas gunmen, reminiscent of conflicts from the past.

