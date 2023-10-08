Angelina Jolie's new film gets promising update

Angelina Jolie's upcoming film Maria has tapped in Emmy winner Haluk Bilginer.



Helmed by Pablo Larrain, the Baba star will be seen as Greek tycoon Aristotle Socrates Onassis, while the Marvel star will portray the Greek-American artist Callas, per Daily Sabah.

Steven Knight lent his pen to the script, which revolves around the artist's troubling relationship with her partner, coupled with her loneliness in the 1970s in Paris following John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Following her upcoming on-screen role, Brad Pitt's ex expressed uncertainty in her new interview about her life.

Speaking to Vogue, the Mr and Mrs Smith actor shared feeling "a bit down these days," adding, "I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don't want to get into."

Describing her inner thoughts, Angelina opened up that she is going through a process of "transitioning as a person."

"We had a lot of healing to do. We're still finding our footing," she noted.

Meanwhile, Haluk's career is ascending towards a bright future as the Turkish actor recently wrapped up shooting at Paramount+ for The Turkish Detective show.