Prince Harry suggested 'Rich' Brit' neighbourhood in California for 'UK fix'

Sunday, October 08, 2023
Prince Harry has been adviced to connect with fellow Brits amid his seeming homesickness in the US.
While the Duke of Sussex is clear on his new role as a celebrity, Harry still craves to go back to his family across the Atlantic.
Brendan Brown of Westside Estate Agency thus suggests Harry to visit rich British neighbourhood in LA.
He says: "I would say that if he wants a 'UK fix' he should move closer to Santa Monica, a famously Brit-Rich neighbourhood. There’s the famous pub there The Kings Head which has a shop attached that sells UK items you can’t get elsewhere like proper British bacon, Twiglets and such.
"Also if he wants to join a group like BAFTA LA or Brits In LA I’m sure they would gladly have him. Both organizations are made up almost entirely of British ex-pats,” adds expert.
