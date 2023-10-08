David Beckham leaves female fans in frenzy at Qatar Grand Prix

David Beckham was seen engaging with excited female fans at the Qatar Grand Prix

David Beckham was spotted having a great time at the Qatar Grand Prix as he posed for photos with female fans.

The former football superstar, now 48, was all smiles as he mingled with the group of delighted female fans at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday.





Later on, he joined forces with British driver Lando Norris and the McLaren team, undoubtedly adding to the excitement of the Formula One event.

Dressed in his trademark style, he donned a double-breasted checked blazer paired with a crisp white T-shirt. Completing his look, Beckham added smart trousers and tucked a pair of circular sunglasses into his top pocket.

This week marked the launch of Beckham's four-part documentary series on Netflix, following its premiere in London on Tuesday.

The documentary delves into sensitive topics, including Beckham's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos.

The documentary also sheds light on Beckham's battle with depression after England's loss in the 1998 World Cup. Blamed for England's defeat due to a red card incident, Beckham revealed that he endured relentless abuse and hostility from the public, making it a challenging time for him and his family.