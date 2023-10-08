 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham leaves female fans in frenzy at Qatar Grand Prix

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

David Beckham was seen engaging with excited female fans at the Qatar Grand Prix
David Beckham was seen engaging with excited female fans at the Qatar Grand Prix 

David Beckham was spotted having a great time at the Qatar Grand Prix as he posed for photos with female fans.

The former football superstar, now 48, was all smiles as he mingled with the group of delighted female fans at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday.


Later on, he joined forces with British driver Lando Norris and the McLaren team, undoubtedly adding to the excitement of the Formula One event.

Dressed in his trademark style, he donned a double-breasted checked blazer paired with a crisp white T-shirt. Completing his look, Beckham added smart trousers and tucked a pair of circular sunglasses into his top pocket.

This week marked the launch of Beckham's four-part documentary series on Netflix, following its premiere in London on Tuesday.

The documentary delves into sensitive topics, including Beckham's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos.

The documentary also sheds light on Beckham's battle with depression after England's loss in the 1998 World Cup. Blamed for England's defeat due to a red card incident, Beckham revealed that he endured relentless abuse and hostility from the public, making it a challenging time for him and his family.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show

Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show
Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch

Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch
21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA

21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA
Prince Harry can only get himself ‘so far’ with royal title

Prince Harry can only get himself ‘so far’ with royal title
'Napoleon' filmmaker Ridley Scott shares shocking director's cut length

'Napoleon' filmmaker Ridley Scott shares shocking director's cut length
Prince Harry suggested 'Rich' Brit' neighbourhood in California for 'UK fix'

Prince Harry suggested 'Rich' Brit' neighbourhood in California for 'UK fix'
Meghan Markle’s achieved nothing next to stale Windsor Rich Tea biscuits video

Meghan Markle’s achieved nothing next to stale Windsor Rich Tea biscuits
Kim Zolciak gets flirty with Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks at ‘The Surreal Life’ set

Kim Zolciak gets flirty with Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks at ‘The Surreal Life’ set
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘sad’ about aging body: ‘It just sucks’ video

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘sad’ about aging body: ‘It just sucks’
Angelina Jolie's new film gets promising update

Angelina Jolie's new film gets promising update
Meghan Markle is failing to create even a spark

Meghan Markle is failing to create even a spark
Ben Affleck’s ‘shocking confession’ to Jennifer Garner about wife Jennifer Lopez video

Ben Affleck’s ‘shocking confession’ to Jennifer Garner about wife Jennifer Lopez