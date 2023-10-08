 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's bid for US politics is 'all wrong'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Meghan Markles odds of entry into US politics are marred by her royal title, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle's odds of entry into US politics are marred by her royal title, Duchess of Sussex

Experts think Meghan Markle's bid for US politics would be all "wrong" if she doesn't drop her royal title of Duchess of Sussex. 

Commenting on the same, Nile Gardiner director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, demanded that Meghan drop her royal title if she is to enter US politics.

The foreign policy expert told Newsweek: "It's wrong for the Duchess of Sussex to be engaging in US political activity. She's a member of the royal family, she has a royal title.”

He further added that if Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, doesn't give up her title, then the Royal Family should strip it.

"She's not a working royal but she carries the title Duchess of Sussex, and in my view, if she starts campaigning politically she should relinquish that title or it should be removed by the Royal Family.”

He predicted: "Definitely the calls for the removal of her title will be accelerated if she decides to start campaigning for Joe Biden or Congressional candidates.”

“She should not be engaging in any political activity as a royal," he asserted. 

More From Entertainment:

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring out all their 7 kids – See adorable pic

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring out all their 7 kids – See adorable pic
Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show

Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show
Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch

Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch
21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA

21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA
David Beckham leaves female fans in frenzy at Qatar Grand Prix

David Beckham leaves female fans in frenzy at Qatar Grand Prix
Prince Harry can only get himself ‘so far’ with royal title

Prince Harry can only get himself ‘so far’ with royal title
'Napoleon' filmmaker Ridley Scott shares shocking director's cut length

'Napoleon' filmmaker Ridley Scott shares shocking director's cut length
Prince Harry suggested 'Rich' Brit' neighbourhood in California for 'UK fix'

Prince Harry suggested 'Rich' Brit' neighbourhood in California for 'UK fix'
Meghan Markle’s achieved nothing next to stale Windsor Rich Tea biscuits video

Meghan Markle’s achieved nothing next to stale Windsor Rich Tea biscuits
Kim Zolciak gets flirty with Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks at ‘The Surreal Life’ set

Kim Zolciak gets flirty with Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks at ‘The Surreal Life’ set
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘sad’ about aging body: ‘It just sucks’ video

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘sad’ about aging body: ‘It just sucks’
Angelina Jolie's new film gets promising update

Angelina Jolie's new film gets promising update