Monday, October 09, 2023
‘One Piece’ enters Netflix’s top 10 TV shows in October

‘One Piece’ enters Netflix’s top 10 TV shows in October

From best-selling manga to Netflix’s library, One Piece's wacky themes and consuming plotlines attracted a sea of attention and prompted the series to enter the streamer’s top TV shows list.

According to Comic book, the comedy-drama was ranked sixth on the streamer’s ranking from September 25 to October 1.

Following its premiere, the series has garnered 28,400,000 million hours views. Noting the remarkable success of the live adaptation of the wildly popular manga, Netflix has greenlighted the series for season two.

The series co-creator Matt Owens previously shared an update about the sequel of the series.

“Without saying too much and speaking to any new characters that we might meet, I would say a major theme that we’re working with in Season 2 is the challenge of leadership. From Luffy’s perspective, he’s got his crew now, and they are setting out to the Grand Line.”

He continued, “They’re doing the thing, and there are a lot of challenges that come with that responsibility. And that theme ties into some other stories and characters that I won’t give away just yet. But the challenge and leadership is a big theme for us in Season 2.”

