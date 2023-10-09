 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Greta Gerwig's mysterious nightmare: What's haunting the director?

Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig, who became the first woman director in history to have a billion-dollar film in the form of Barbie, has reportedly planned her next project and is currently in its writing phase.

Greta appeared at the "London Film Festival" on Sunday and had an interview with Jesse Armstrong, famously known as the creator of the Succession series.

According to TMZ, the writer-director did not provide any specifics about the movie but confirmed that she felt apprehensive about her upcoming feature.

Several outlets reported her saying, "It's hard, and I am having nightmares." However, the context of her statement is unknown as of yet.

Some have speculated the statement to be about the dreaded phase of writing a movie, and some speculated the nightmare indication might be a hint at the new project, which apparently would be the exact opposite of Barbie, which was light-hearted and easy to view.

The publication confirmed that her talk was not really about the sequel of her blockbuster Barbie movie.

It is been speculated that after getting huge success from the crowd-pleaser project, Greta might be heading towards heavier waters for now. 

