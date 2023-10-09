 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry was 'offended' when Meghan Markle called his family 'medieval'

Web Desk

Prince Harry was seemingly offended by Meghan Markle during her mocking statement over the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex was ticked off when his wife compared Queen Elizabeth II to monarch of Medieval times.

Speaking about Meghan’s lack of awareness over ‘crusty,’ Prince Harry revealed on his Netflix docu-series: "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother? And that you will need to curtsy. Especially to an American. That's weird."

Meghan added: "Now I’m starting to realise 'This is a big deal'. I mean, Americans will understand this… We have medieval times, dinner and tournament. It was like that."

Speaking about Meghan’s statement, body language expert Judi James tells Mirror: "Meghan is the more chatty and natural speaker during their interview and here she sits talking confidently and readily in a slightly gossipy style as though talking to a girlfriend she is keen to amuse.

She adds: "Her joke is self-effacing as she speaks about her curtesy when she first met the late Queen. Her smile becomes asymmetric, pulling up on one side to register a shared joke. Harry, however, is already watching her carefully, turning to gaze at the side of her face with his own facial expression looking less turned to 'fun' than hers

"Meghan does an extravagant mock-curtsey that does, as she says, look Medieval. It takes her eight seconds to perform, making it a long joke but there is no change in Harry’s more serious facial expression until the end, when he lets out a small, mirthless laugh. As Meghan mentions ‘Your Majesty’, the direct reference to the late Queen, it does seem a small step too far for Harry who quickly drops his head down to perform a cut-off ritual that partially hides his face, suggesting some discomfort at this point,” notes the expert.

