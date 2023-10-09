Prince William talks about 'racing' competitions with aunt Princess Anne

Prince William is touching upon simpler yet competitive times with Princess Anne.

The Prince of Wales, in an episode of Mike Tindall's podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, reveals that Princess Anne use to race him inside the Balmoral Castle during summer holidays.

Mike then revealed that he and Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, are are very competitive. The former rugby player shares two children with Zara Tindall.

He added: "I would say that my wife and I have that competitiveness about anything, if we play tennis or anything, she would always want to beat me.

“She always talks about her sprinting career. Sorry if she watches this!” He quips.