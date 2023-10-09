Meghan Markle 'sets up shop' in Beverly Hills hotel to work away from home

Meghan Markle is setting up camp in a hotel in California to focus on her work meetings.

The Duchess of Sussex, who lives 90 miles away from her new talent agency WME, is seemingly holding meetings for her future productions at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The mother-of-two was spotted in a photo shared by broadcaster Jen Su on Instagram.

She wrote: "Landed in LA and on our way to dinner, we ran into Meghan Markle. Totally low key and super friendly, nice conversation."

Earlier, expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News: "One of the rumours is that Meghan has set up shop in a hotel suite across from her agency and that she has her eyes set on bigger opportunities."