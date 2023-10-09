Kim Kardashian's casual Harvard remarks ignite online firestorm

Kim Kardashian's casual Harvard remarks ignite an online firestorm

Kim Kardashian has come under heavy fire from critics for her seemingly casual remarks regarding her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, during a recent interview at Harvard University.



Kim's interview was featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians, in which she referred to her pregnant sister Kourtney, and since then she has been severely criticized. She is even getting labelled as Jealous and green with envy.

According to The Mirror, a student asked Kim about what drives her to explore new business opportunities even after so much success. The reality TV star replied, "I should thank Kourtney. She always harasses for this all the time."

The SKIMS founder continued, "I don't know if I have the answer to that. But I love working. Nothing makes me happier than when one of our launches is successful."

These comments were not liked by Kourtney's fans. One critic expressed, "Kim’s hatred is so rife that she carries Kourtney around in her mind every second of the day. She can’t even enjoy her Harvard experience in peace. Shaking my head."

Another chimed in, "This is so strange that Kim chose to badmouth her sister at a public place like Harvard."

A third fan wrote, "She is green with envy. She ended up being jealous while trying to be funny."