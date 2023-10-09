Greta Gerwig recalls 'sneaky behavior' during release of 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig recently shared her nervousness before Barbie’s release made her "sneaky."

The 40-year-old filmmaker recently opened up about her “most joyful experience” at the BFI London Film Festival, and recalled wanting to get the audience's reaction to the film as soon as possible which made her snoop inside theaters.

“I went around to different theaters and sort of stood in the back, and would then also turn the volume up if I felt it wasn’t playing at the perfect level,” said Greta.

She also admitted her love for the process of filmmaking but still faced numerous doubts about certain aspects of the movie, including the iconic I’m Just Ken musical number.

“There was a big meeting where everyone went like ‘Do you need this?’ and I was like ‘Everything in me needs this,’” Greta shared. She also brainstormed several "thrilling" ideas but found herself doubting it for not being "perfect."

Despite the anticipation, Barbie earned more than $1.4 billion and became the highest-grossing film of 2023, and the first movie by a solo female director to amass billions.