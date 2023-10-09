 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Queen Elizabeth died with deep wound given by her beloved son?

Queen Elizabeth was deeply affected after her most favourite son, Prince Andrew, fell from grace due to his shameful scandal.

The late monarch died with a “deep wound” in her heart after her son’s sex scandal became public which also brought great shame to the whole Royal family.

As per In Touch Weekly, the late Queen was “truly traumatized” following the scandal and may have penned her thoughts regarding the issue in her personal diaries.

“He fell from grace in an abhorrent scandal,” the insider said of Andew, adding, “The queen was truly traumatized because Prince Andrew was always her favorite.”

For the unversed, Prince Andrew faced scrutiny for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex offenses. This relationship led to his role as a trade envoy being terminated in 2011.

The Duke of York fell further in trouble after he was accused of involvement in sexual activities with Virginia Giuffre, a minor, who was allegedly trafficked by Epstein.

Giuffre (then known by her maiden name Virginia Roberts) claimed to have had encounters with Andrew in London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

