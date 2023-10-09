 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson faces backlash over latest move to support Prince Andrew

Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson has received backlash over her latest move to support her former husband Prince Andrew amid mounting bills.

The former couple, despite being divorced, still live together on the Windsor estate.

According to a report by Daily Express, Sarah is reportedly hoping to land a lucrative chat show in the US. In this regard, she held a meeting with TV producer Amy Rosenblum at New York's Regency Hotel recently.

Reacting to these reports, royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in an interview with GB News, questioned Sarah Ferguson’s motives, asking “haven’t we suffered enough?”

The royal expert went on to say the show could go down well with Americans.

She said, “His roommate and ex-wife is looking for a talk show in the States.

“All I can say is, haven’t we suffered enough? She would like a sit down talk show, like Oprah Winfrey.”

