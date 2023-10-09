Fact-Check: Unproven, false claims about cancer treatment reappear on social media

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that alleged treatments suggested in viral posts can cure or prevent cancer

A long block of text circulating on X, Facebook and WhatsApp groups, claims that by eliminating sugar from the diet, drinking lemon juice and consuming a spoon of coconut oil daily one can cure any type of cancer.



The claim is false.

Claim

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, claims that an oncologist in Moscow insists that cancer is not a fatal disease.

“People only die because of cancer due to lack of knowledge,” the post uploaded on July 11 read. It further added that according to a doctor in Russia, cancer can be eliminated by not eating sugar, having a glass of warm water with lemon juice before breakfast and taking three spoons of coconut oil every day.

“The doctor has told me to spread this information,” the text read, “Help save people from cancer.”

The post has been reposted over 4,000 times and liked over 6,000 times, to date. It has garnered over 600,000 views since.



A similar post was shared by other social media users, here and here.

Fact

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that the alleged treatments suggested in the viral posts can cure or prevent cancer, four oncologists in Pakistan confirm.

“This is just a statement made by someone on his/her own,” Dr Zeeshan Tariq, a medical oncologist at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore, said via messages, “All treatment offered by medical oncologists worldwide is supported by data and research. We should not make sweeping statements without evidence or data.”

Dr Tariq further added that there are more than 200 types of cancers which require different combinations of treatments depending on the stage of the disease and the type.

“Such information [claim] is highly misleading and risks the lives of patients fighting cancer,” he added.

Separately, Dr Muhammad Tariq, an assistant professor and lead consultant oncology at the Peshawar-based Khyber Teaching Hospital, also rubbished the online posts.

“No truth in this,” Tariq told Geo Fact Check via messages, “This is a very old WhatsApp message and our patients keep bringing these messages every now and then.”

Dr Qasim Mahmood Buttar, the chairperson of the department of medical oncology at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, called the claims a “conspiracy theory”, while Dr Mehwish Shehzadi, a medical oncologist at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi, also said the claims were “false”.

