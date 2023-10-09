Travis Kelce 'disappointed' over new lover Taylor Swift absence at NFL game

Taylor Swift decided to skip rumored beau Travis Kelce’s game which made body language experts chime in with their opinion.

The 34-year-old NFL star suffered an injury on Sunday night when he hit his ankle in the recent game against Minnesota Vikings.

He bounced back in the third quarter and also managed to score a touchdown, securing Kansas City Chiefs its fourth win.

However, this time Taylor wasn’t in the suite to cheer him on despite attending his last two games against the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets.

A body language practitioner Judi James weighed in on with her expertise while speaking with The Mirror, noting that Travis appeared to have a “childlike sulk” throughout the game.

“With his mouth pulled right down at the corners, almost comically, and his lower lip and chin pushed out, Travis looks like a man having a childlike sulk here,” said Judi.

She added that his face could also be related to a game moment, “ But his eye expression suggests a rather deflated air and with Taylor a no-show it will easily be seen as a signal of dejection,” she concluded.