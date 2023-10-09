Meghan Markle won’t lose royal title despite King Charles humiliating new label

Meghan Markle should take a step after King Charles put her and Prince Harry under the humiliating label of “the Others,” removing them from the list of “Non-Working Royals.”



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was urged to give up her Royal title but everyone know she won’t give them up as it the “only thing” that “gives her any worth.”

Calling her a “C list actress,” social media users slammed the Suits star for using her Royal titles even though she has visited Sussex for only “six hours,” that too, in 2018.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user penned, “Meghan Markle calls herself Duchess of Sussex. She had the title for less than 2 years, never visited Sussex or did anything for the people there but continues to pimp the title every chance she gets.”

"Harry and Meghan are a joke, " it added.

“She'll never want to lose that title it's the only thing that gives her any worth,” one penned with another saying, “It defines who she is.”

“Without the title, she’s just another out of work, c list actress,” the scathing comment added.

One Royal family critic wrote, “I don’t understand how Harry isn’t on permanent vacation; that woman is insufferable.”

“She went to Sussex once for 6 hours. That was it. How disrespectful of her,” another said.

Meanwhile, it was reported Charles’ has new classifications for his family, Senior Royals, Working Royals, Non-Working Royals and Others.

A source told Daily Mail that King Charles has added Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and disgraced Prince Andrew under the label of “others.”