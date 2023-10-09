 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Prince William feels ‘tied up’ by Prince Harry

Monday, October 09, 2023

Prince William allegedly feels incredibly tied up, due to Prince Harry.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe issued these claims and sentiments.

He broke all of this down in one of his interviews with The Sun.

In this chat he touched upon the frustration overtaking the House of Windsor.

He started by referencing the stress Prince William feels whenever it comes time to call up Prince Harry and said, “It is a real frustration for him [William] and it totally ties him up.”

The same expert also pointed out, “It isn't just about Harry promoting his book, the podcasts or the Oprah chat, but he has revealed some very personal and private family matters, like when they all rallied around the Queen's bedside (before she died).”

As of now “It's so far over the mark of what the Royals would consider acceptable and it just makes it impossible for William to trust his brother or make any move towards (a reconciliation),” he also chimed in to say before signing off. 

