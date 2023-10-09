Angelina Jolie takes another step to support embattled Afghans

Known for her philanthropy, Angelina Jolie has extended help to beleaguered Afghan artists as she snapped up two paintings from a charity that works to shore up their art amid clampdown.



Sketched by Noor Arzhang, the portraits were a pair of the late Queen paintings, completed away from the prying eyes of the Taliban authorities in a basement in Kabul.

Later, the pieces, bought by the Maleficent star, were smuggled out of the country to North Ireland to support the artist and his family, currently in hiding in Pakistan by Beyond Skin, an anti-racism charity.

Meanwhile, Angelina has a rich history of supporting Afghan powerless voices. Recently, an Afghan American gave a shout-out to the former ambassador of the UN's refugee agency for backing the rights of the repressed Afghan women.

Speaking at VidCon's Girl Power panel, the internet influencer gushed, "I always respected and admired her, and she's been incredibly vocal about supporting Afghan women."

Adding, "I think seeing people in pop culture... women in pop culture using their platforms for good is always really heartwarming."