Monday, October 09, 2023
Sarah Ferguson sparks new debate with latest move for Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother Sarah Ferguson has sparked debate that she could remarry her former husband Prince Andrew amid reports of helping him pay ‘mounting bills.'

GB News host Mark Dolan, in a discussion with royal expert Kinsey Schofield following Sarah’s latest move, raised question whether she and Prince Andrew could remarry.

Commenting on it, Kinsey said, “I would hope so. Wouldn’t that be the ultimate dream?”

She went on to say, “That would be a love movie I would watch on repeat.”

Prince Andrew’s image may be “rehabilitated” should they reconcile, the royal expert added.

The former couple, despite being divorced, still live together on the Windsor estate.

Earlier, Daily Express UK reported Sarah was hoping to land a lucrative chat show in the US in a bid to help her ex-husband Prince Andrew amid mounting bills.

In this regard, she has held a meeting with TV producer Amy Rosenblum at New York's Regency Hotel recently.

